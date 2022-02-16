Ouster (OUST +6.8%) was the biggest gainer in the electric vehicle sector in early Wednesday trading. The rally cut into what has been a sharp selloff for shares in 2022.

The lidar technology company reported Q4 revenue of $11.9M to top the consensus mark of $11.2M and gross margin of 30% vs. 26% consensus.

Looking ahead, Ouster (NYSE:OUST) expects to double revenue this year to a range of $65M to $85M vs. $84M consensus.

CEO outlook for 2022: "Ouster expects key catalysts for growth to drive product volume and increase revenue in 2022 and subsequent years. This includes at least one OEM production program award expected this year, the upcoming launch of its L3 chip, critical safety certifications to displace legacy sensors across its verticals, and a more robust software ecosystem, all of which is expected to accelerate lidar adoption, expand market opportunities and provide customized solutions for its customers."

Dig into the Ouster earnings call transcript.