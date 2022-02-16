Jaguar Health seeks 'orphan drug' status for diarrhea med for dogs

Feb. 16, 2022 10:40 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Vet Doctor Examining Labrador Dog

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jaguar Health (JAGX -0.8%) has asked the FDA for Minor Use/Minor Species ("MUMS") status for its candidate Canalevia (crofelemer) for exercise-induced diarrhea ("EID") in dogs.
  • MUMS is similar to Orphan Drug designation that can be assigned to medications for humans.
  • The benefits of MUMS, Jaguar (JAGX -0.8%) said, is that it would become eligible to apply for Federal grants related to development costs, and provide the company with seven years of marketing exclusivity after conditional approval.
  • Jaguar completed the filing for the EID indication last week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.