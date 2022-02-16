Jaguar Health seeks 'orphan drug' status for diarrhea med for dogs
Feb. 16, 2022 10:40 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (JAGX -0.8%) has asked the FDA for Minor Use/Minor Species ("MUMS") status for its candidate Canalevia (crofelemer) for exercise-induced diarrhea ("EID") in dogs.
- MUMS is similar to Orphan Drug designation that can be assigned to medications for humans.
- The benefits of MUMS, Jaguar (JAGX -0.8%) said, is that it would become eligible to apply for Federal grants related to development costs, and provide the company with seven years of marketing exclusivity after conditional approval.
- Jaguar completed the filing for the EID indication last week.