Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) may be selling its stake in Russian oil group Russneft, worth nearly 11B rubles ($146M), to its former owner and founder Mikhail Gutseriyev, Reuters reports, citing the Kommersant daily.

Gutseriyev's Safmar company already owns 11.11% of Russneft's ordinary shares and holds an 8.33% stake in its authorized capital.

Separately, Glencore's plans to expand its McArthur River zinc and lead mine has been thrown into question after Australia's Northern Territory government ruled that the company failed to adequately consult with aboriginal groups over the protection of a sacred site.

As part of its expansion plan, Glencore wants to nearly double the height of a waste rock facility adjacent to the sacred site.

Glencore included news of the planned sale of its Russneft stake, without naming a buyer, in its 2021 annual report.