Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -9.1%) is trading sharply lower in the morning hours on Wednesday after the company initiated a lower-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022.

Announcing its Q4 2021 results, Blueprint (NASDAQ:BPMC) reported $107M in quarterly revenue, including $20.0M net product revenues from sales of systemic mastocytosis (SM) drug, AYVAKIT, and $87M in collaboration revenue.

Revenue for the full year reached $180.1M after AYVAKIT sales netted $53M product revenue and collaboration revenues stood at $122.4M.

However, driven by the commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, the SG&A expenses rose ~28% and ~24% YoY to $54.2M and $195.3M in Q4 2021 and full year, respectively.

Meanwhile, the net loss for the quarter expanded ~272% YoY to $318.7M, while that for the year stood at $644.1M from $13.9M of net income in the previous year.

Notable catalysts for this year include the European launch of AYVAKYT for SM in Q2 and a mid-2022 topline data readout from the registration-enabling Part 2 of the PIONEER trial for AYVAKIT in non-advanced SM.

For 2022, Blueprint (BPMC) projects nearly $180M – $200M in revenue, including approximately $115M – $130M in AYVAKIT net product revenues. Meanwhile, the consensus estimates for the company indicate $215M revenue for 2022.