TC Energy catches two downgrades on back of Q4 results

Following mixed results, TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded to hold by CIBC and Alliance Securities, with CIBC citing disappointing earnings guidance on FX headwinds. The long-term outlook is unchanged, and CIBC is not changing the bank's $69 price targets, but analyst Robert Catellier hopes for a better entry point down the line.

Alliance Securities similarly downgraded shares to hold from buy, joining the majority of Wall Street analysts who are neutral on the name. The firm sees shares fairly valued, given a ~$68 price targets.

Credit Suisse recently downgraded TC (TRP), indicating it was better to be tactically long regional energy infrastructure, given a broad-based rise in hydrocarbon fuel prices. Shares are lagging, down ~1%, as oil and energy peers move higher on the day.