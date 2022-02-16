Cryptocurrency trading platform Aurox raises $5M ahead of public debut - Blockworks
Feb. 16, 2022 10:59 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Digital asset trading platform Aurox raised external capital for the first time, as the start-up considers to go public this year, Blockworks reported.
- Aurox raised $5M in a funding round, valuing the company at $25M, CEO Giorgi Khazaradze told Blockworks. The intentionally low post-money valuation will provide cushion for additional venture funding ahead of its public offering, Khazaradze added.
- Looking forward, the start-up aims to raise "another round and potentially another few rounds," he told Blockworks. “Now that we have the initial money, we can be selective as to who we raise money from,” he highlighted.
- At the beginning of February, Aurox planned to get listed in 2022.