S&P Global Ratings lowered the issuer credit rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.1%) and subsidiary Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY +4.2%) to BB+ from BBB-.

The ratings agency warned that a slower recovery in Macau in 2022 will cause LVS's leverage to reach about 7X at the end of this year, which stands about the 4X downgrade threshold at the previous BBB- rating level.

"We revised our base-case forecast for Macau because we believe that the resumption of travel between Macau and Mainland China in 2022 will be slower than we initially anticipated amid rising Omicron cases and tightening junket activity. We believe the mass gaming segment will recover over the long term given China's growing middle class's high propensity to game, improving infrastructure between Mainland China and Macau, and expanding hotel supply. However, the predictability of the recovery timeline is less certain because it's difficult to assess if China will maintain its policies for zero tolerance of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic's third year."

S&P forecast that Macau gross gaming revenue will only recover to 30% to 40% of the 2019 level this year vs. an earlier forecast for 60% to 70% recovery.

See all the valuation metrics on Las Vegas Sands.