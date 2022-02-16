Will Organon Q4 earnings bring positive surprise?

Feb. 16, 2022
  • Organon (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of OGN and its peers Jazz, Bausch Health and Teva:
  • The company's stock declined -5.21% on Nov. 11, 2021, the day it reported its Q3 results which beat analysts' estimates.
  • Organon, a Merck spinoff focused on women’s health and biosimilars, had narrowed its full-year guidance. The company revised its guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin to $6.2B - 6.3B and 36.5%-37.5% from $6.1B-$6.4B and 36%-38% estimated previously, respectively. The company also announced that it was acquiring Forendo Pharma for $954M.
  • On Feb. 16, Organon (NYSE:OGN) said it acquired the rights to oral hormonal daily contraceptive pills, Marvelon and Mercilon in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) from German pharma giant Bayer.
  • In January 2022, the U.S. FDA accepted to review Organon (OGN) and Samsung Bioepis' application for a biosimilar candidate of AbbVie's Humira.
