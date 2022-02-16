Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook
Feb. 16, 2022
- Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y).
- Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4.
- It achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate of 119% for Q4.
- GAAP gross profit stood at $157.3M or gross margin of 90% compared to GAAP gross profit of $149.8M or gross margin of 93% in year ago quarter.
- Net loss stood at $37.5M or -$0.56 compared to GAAP net income of $22M or $0.32 in year ago quarter.
- Cash, equivalents and short-term and long-term investments as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at $1B.
- Piper Sandler recently wrote that as public software deals may start to increase four small cap stocks that may become M&A targets include Alteryx, AvidXchange, On24 and UserTesting.
- In early January, Alteryx acquired Trifacta for $400M in cash wherein it will combine its low code/no code analytics solution with Trifacta's cloud native capabilities to offer flexible deployment options.
- SA Contributor Arne Verheyde recently wrote that the Alteryx turnaround is gaining steam, buy while its cheap.
- in past 6-months trading, the stock lost 24.8% while 1-month loss stands at 10.5%.