Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Feb. 16, 2022 11:04 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman trading online stock market on teblet screen, digital investment concept

nespix/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y).
  • Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4.
  • It achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate of 119% for Q4.
  • GAAP gross profit stood at $157.3M or gross margin of 90% compared to GAAP gross profit of $149.8M or gross margin of 93% in year ago quarter.
  • Net loss stood at $37.5M or -$0.56 compared to GAAP net income of $22M or $0.32 in year ago quarter.
  • Cash, equivalents and short-term and long-term investments as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at $1B.
  • Piper Sandler recently wrote that as public software deals may start to increase four small cap stocks that may become M&A targets include Alteryx, AvidXchange, On24 and UserTesting.
  • In early January, Alteryx acquired Trifacta for $400M in cash wherein it will combine its low code/no code analytics solution with Trifacta's cloud native capabilities to offer flexible deployment options.
  • SA Contributor Arne Verheyde recently wrote that the Alteryx turnaround is gaining steam, buy while its cheap.
  • in past 6-months trading, the stock lost 24.8% while 1-month loss stands at 10.5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.