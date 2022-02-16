Ternium (TX -12.7%) is trading down after the company missed estimates for Q4 earnings and revenue and projected a sequential decrease in Q122 EBITDA.

Revenue fell 6% sequentially and 68% Y/Y TO ~$4.33B, missing analysts estimates by $320M.

Shipments dipped 8% sequentially to 2.8M, mainly due to lower steel shipments in Mexico partially offset by higher steel volumes in the Other Markets region.

Operating income amounted to $1.4B, with EBITDA totaling $1.5B. EBITDA per ton was $532.3, down $80.1 from record-high EBITDA per ton in the previous quarter mainly reflecting higher costs of purchased slabs and raw materials, partially offset by higher realized steel prices.

Earnings per ADS came to $5.08, also missing analysts estimates.

In full year 2021, the steel maker generated EBITDA of $5.9B, highest on record, on steel shipments of 12.1M tons, with EBITDA margin of 36% and EBITDA per ton of $485.9.

Steel shipments of 12.1M tons were up 705,000 tons compared to shipment levels in 2020 reflecting the ramp-up of Ternium's new facilities in Colombia and Mexico, and a recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on economic activity and steel demand in 2020.

Net sales grew 84% Y/Y to $16.1B, while earnings per ADS were $19.49 vs. $3.97 in 2020.

The company ended the year with net cash position of $1.2B (vs. net debt position of $0.4 billion at the end of Dec. 2020). Additionally, the firm's Board of directors proposed that an annual dividend of $0.26 per share ($2.60 per ADS).

Outlook: Ternium expects a sequential decrease in EBITDA in Q122, mainly due to lower margins, partially offset by higher shipments in the USMCA region. Overall, it expects to deliver solid performance in 2022.