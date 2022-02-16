Apple backs federal marijuana legalization efforts through App Store - Forbes
- The company with the highest market cap in the world, Apple (AAPL -1.0%), is backing efforts to legalize marijuana on the federal level, according to Forbes.
- Writer Robert Hoban wrote that the support was made clear over the summer as part of the Apple's (AAPL -1.0%) decision to allow marijuana delivery companies in its App Store.
- Several sections of Apple's (AAPL -1.0%) App Store Review Guidelines deal with services involving cannabis, noting that they apply to legal entities only.
- Last month, Amazon (AMZN +0.5%) said it was supporting a Republican-sponsored bill backing federal marijuana legalization.