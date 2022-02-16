After falling as much as 6.7% in early trading, BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock rose 0.2% late morning trading on Wednesday. The company issued Q1 guidance for $490M-$540M of revenue, excluding insurance, vs $515.1M reported in Q1 2021, and expects Q1 pretax adjusted earnings of $105M-$125M vs. $113.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue guidance midpoint is $515 may not be comparable to $523.1M consensus estimate, due to subtraction of insurance revenue.

BGCP's revenue was ~2% lower for the first 28 trading days of Q1 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021, according to the company's Q4 earnings slides.

The company recently launched several crypto products and expects to have a "comprehensive offering by the end of 2022." It also notes, "Our futures exchange was among the first exchanges permitted to list crypto derivatives, an advantage we plan to leverage as we scale our cryptocurrency offerings," said BGCP Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick.

Q4 revenue, excluding insurance, was $461.6M, down 3.7% Y/Y. Fenics net revenue of $101.4M rose 20% Y/Y; Fenics UST average daily volume grew by more than 65%, outperforming the overall market. Note that BGC Partners (BGCP) closed the sale of its insurance brokerage business on Nov. 1, 2021.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.17 matched the consensus estimate and increased from $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

Speaking of Q4 results, Lutnick said, "Stronger volumes seen in the first half of the quarter softened as surges in global COVID-19 cases caused market wide dislocations, particularly across the Voice/Hybrid business in December."

BGC Partners (BGCP) launched it digital exchange in November.