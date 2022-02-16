Squarespace plunges on back of weak results from Wix.com

Feb. 16, 2022

  • Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) shares fell sharply on Wednesday, losing nearly a fifth of their value, after competitor Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations, prompting a downgrade from Guggenheim.
  • At last check, Squarespace, which helps customers build websites, was down nearly 19% to $27.91 on 385,000 shares. The average daily volume for Squarespace is just over 310,000 shares. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), which also helps companies build websites, was also down on Wednesday, though its decline of nearly 4% was not as sharp as Squarespace or Wix.com.
  • Squarespace is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 7.
  • During the fourth-quarter, Wix said it generated $328.3 million in revenue, up 16.2% year-over-year, with $246.7 million, coming from Creative Subscriptions and $81.7 million from Business Solutions. Transaction revenue rose 35% year-over-year to $36.1 million.
  • For the first-quarter, Wix said it expects revenue to be between $338 million and $343 million, compared to a consensus of $353.5 million.
