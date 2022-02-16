BAE's electric drive systems to power Philadelphia's new hybrid bus fleet

Feb. 16, 2022 11:16 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has been selected by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to supply 220 electric drive systems to New Flyer of America.
  • The drive systems will be used to power SEPTA's new fleet of zero-emission hybrid transit buses in Philadelphia. The contract includes an option for 120 more systems over the next three years.
  • BAE will supply its Series-ER (Electric Range) systems, which include an electric motor, onboard energy storage and smart controls. The system also has engine stop and start, and geofenced green zone technology.
