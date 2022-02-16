Nvidia dips as Q4 results top expectations

Feb. 16, 2022 4:26 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor14 Comments

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.

During the period, gaming-related revenue rose 37% year-over-year to $3.42 billion, while data center revenue surged 71% year-over-year to $3.26 billion. Revenue attributed to professional visualization rose 109% year-over-year to $643 million.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected Nvidia to earn $1.22 per share and generate $7.43 billion in revenue.

Nvidia shares dipped more than 2% in after-hours trading to $259.39.

For the first-quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue to be $8.1 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, with GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins at 65.2% and 67%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. Analysts were expecting $7.29 billion in sales for the quarter.

It expects GAAP operating expenses during the period to be $3.55 billion, including $1.36 billion for the Arm-related write off.

The company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

On Wednesday, Nvidia announced it had signed a deal with Jaguar Land Rover to provide software for next-generation vehicles.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.