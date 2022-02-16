Owens Corning stock soars to 7-month high on Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 16, 2022 11:34 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (OC +6.9%) stock soared to its highest since Jul. 2021 after the firm reported Q4 results that beat Street estimates.
- Q4 revenue grew 10.4% to $2.13B, owing to higher selling prices.
- “Earnings expansion along with our ongoing disciplined management of working capital, operating expenses, and capital investments drove record free cash flow generation in 2021 of $1.1B and conversion of 112%,” said CFO Ken Parks.
- In the near term, OC expects the U.S. residential housing market and global commercial and industrial markets to remain strong. The company provided the following outlook:
- OC stock has risen 7.7% over the past 1 year.