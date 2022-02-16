Carlyle Group names two new board members as Janet Hill retires

Feb. 16, 2022

  • Carlyle Group (CG -0.6%) has named Linda Hefner Filler, a former Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA) executive, and Mednax (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark Ordan to its board, effective April 1, 2022.
  • Meanwhile, Janet Hill retired from the board after a decade of service. The two new addition and the retirement will increase the size of the board to 13 members from 12.
  • Speaking of the addition of Filler and Ordan, Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) lead independent director Lawton W. Fitt said, "Their broad and diverse experience will benefit Carlyle as the firm continues to drive growth and deliver for investors, shareholders, and all stakeholders."
  • Hill's retirement wasn't due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices, the company said in a filing.
  • Earlier this month, Citi put Carlyle (CG) on positive catalyst watch.
