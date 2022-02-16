Barrick Gold (GOLD +7.7%) soars to eight-month highs after posting better than forecast Q4 earnings and revenues while raising its dividend by 11% and unveiling a $1B stock repurchase program.

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson notes Barrick's move to raise its dividend and tie dividend rates to cash flows follows a similar move by rival Newmont (NEM +1.6%).

"We believe [Barrick] shares are trading in a price range that does not reflect the value of the company's mining and financial assets and future business prospects," CEO Mark Bristow said in explaining the move.

Barrick shares also likely are getting an assist from higher gold futures prices after the U.S. said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine.

The company previously said its FY 2021 production was in-line with guidance for the third straight year, driven by strong performances from its Africa, Middle East and Latin America regions, and it more than replaced its gold reserves net of depletion at a better grade.