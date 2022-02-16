Smart For Life prices $14.4M IPO, trading starts midday today

Feb. 16, 2022 11:41 AM ETSmart for Life, Inc. (SMFL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Smart for Life (SMFL) priced its 1.44M units IPO for gross proceeds of ~$14.4M; each unit consists of one share, one Series A warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $7/share exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date and one Series B warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $10/share exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date.
  • Stock is expected to commence trading midday today under the symbol, "SMFL".
  • Underwriters granted 45-days option to purchase up to 15% of additional units.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Feb.18.
  • Smart for Life is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness.
  • It is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of companies generating a minimum of $300M in revenues within the upcoming 3 years.
