Generac stock jumps after Q4 earnings beat and double digit revenue growth forecast for FY2022
Feb. 16, 2022 11:41 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Generac (GNRC +14.2%) tops consensus mark in Q4 with sales growth of 40% Y/Y.
- Residential product sales grew 42% Y/Y to $706M and Commercial & Industrial product sales increased 43% Y/Y to $284M.
- Domestic segment sales increased 39% to $896.4M and International segment sales increased 47% to $170.7M.
- Gross margin rate slipped 540 bps to 34% vs. consensus of 35.8%, compressed by supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressures that drove up prices for commodities, labor, logistics, and starting up new plants.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin rate was 20.7% vs. 25.7% year ago.
- The company repurchased 350K shares of its common stock during the quarter for $126M under its current share repurchase program.
- The company sees FY2022 net sales growth of approximately 32 to 36% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 27.6%. Net income margin is expected to be approximately 13% to 14% for FY2022, with the corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 22% to 23%.
- “We continued to experience exceptional demand during the fourth quarter and achieved record quarterly shipments and production levels as we exited 2021,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud of our execution during the quarter as the continued progress on our capacity expansion helped drive top line results ahead of our expectations despite ongoing supply chain challenges. We enter 2022 with considerable visibility and momentum given ongoing robust home standby demand, an expanding Energy Technology solutions portfolio, and strong global demand for our C&I products.”
- GNRC stock has slipped ~33% over the period of six months.