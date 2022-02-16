Oppenheimer defends Digital Turbine as beneficiary of Google's ad-privacy moves
- Oppenheimer is sticking up for Digital Turbine stock (APPS -12.3%) - caught in a downdraft coming from Google's initiative to cut back advertising tracking on its Android mobile device operating system.
- Google plans to support existing ad platform features for at least two years, delaying any pain for related companies (which are slumping today). But in any case, the proposed changes could make Digital Turbine a beneficiary rather than a victim, Oppenheimer says.
- "Although the initial reaction is gut-wrenching caution for all ad-tech names, this will only further bifurcate the sector into the haves and have-nots, in our opinion, with Digital Turbine firmly in the winning category," the firm says.
- The move looks to be "hastening the urgency for larger impacted players to tap into APPS' superior proprietary data/products," it says.
- Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on Digital Turbine.
- The firm has been a strong bull on the company. The stock moved to a three-week high a week ago on reaction to its third-quarter earnings beat.