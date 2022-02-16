Alkermes stock soars 13% as Q4 revenue rises 16% Y/Y; provides FY22, long term outlook

Alkermes (ALKS +12.6%) rose following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates.

Q4 total revenues grew ~16% Y/Y $324.5M. Non-GAAP net income increased to $38.5M, compared to $16.5M in Q4 2020.

Q4 total operating expenses were $322.1M, compared to $310.7M in Q4 2020.

"The year was highlighted by the FDA approval and our commercial launch of our oral atypical antipsychotic, LYBALVI, which joined ARISTADA, our long-acting injectable antipsychotic, in our psychiatry franchise. We drove new growth with VIVITROL in the alcohol dependence indication," said Alkermes CEO Richard Pops.

Full year 2021 total revenues increased to $1.17B, compared to $1.04B in 2020.

Net sales of VIVITROL grew ~11% Y/Y to $343.9M. Net sales of ARISTADA increased ~14% Y/Y to $275.4M. Following commercial launch in October 2021, LYBALVI net sales amounted to $8.2M.

At Dec. 31, 2021, Alkermes recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $765.7M, compared to $659.8M at Dec. 31, 2020.

Guidance 2022:

"We estimate that the early termination of the Janssen license agreement in the United States and the impact of its potential termination outside the United States would together reduce our total revenues by approximately $260 million in 2022," said Alkermes CFO Iain Brown.

The company expects total revenue to be between $1B and $1.09B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $1.15B.

Non-GAAP Loss Per Share is expected in the range of -($0.18) to $0.00. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $0.32.

The company also updated its long-term profitability targets to reflect the removal of all royalty revenues related to sales of the long-acting INVEGA products in the U.S. after January 2022 and outside the U.S. after May 2022.

FY 2025 non-GAAP net income equal to 25% of the company's total revenues and EBITDA margin of 20% of total revenues.

FY 2026 non-GAAP net income equal to 30% of the company's total revenues and EBITDA margin of 25% of total revenues.

The company also expects to achieve non-GAAP net income in the range of 15% to 20% of its total revenues in FY 2024.