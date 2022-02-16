Tesla is accused of exaggerating battery range in South Korea

The Korea Fair Trade Commission issued a formal report to Tesla (TSLA -1.3%) stating the company exaggerated the mileage of some models and could face penalties. The violation of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising centers on Tesla stating on its website that the Model 3 can travel 328 miles on a single charge. The KFTC noted that range could fall short if the temperature drop below freezing.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ranked fourth in South Korea in 2021 for imports with a tally of 17,828.

