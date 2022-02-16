Colorado to accept a 'wide variety' of cryptos for tax payment - CoinDesk

Feb. 16, 2022 11:51 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDUBERBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Covid-19 Vaccine Drive Inoculates Thousands Of Elderly In Denver

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images News

  • Colorado will accept a "wide variety" of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), for tax payments by the end of the summer, Governor Jared Polis told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday.
  • “For consumer convenience, we want to accept payment in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, just as we do in credit cards,” Polis highlighted.
  • Meanwhile, the state is on the hunt for companies to handle digital asset transactions. “We don’t want to take the speculative risk of holding crypto, so we will be having a transactional layer there,” Polis added.
  • Remember last year Polis hinted the idea of Colorado accepting cryptos for tax and other payments to the state.
  • Looking at intra-day price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.1%) edges lower to $43.6K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD -1.1%) slides to $3K.
  • Earlier in February, Uber's (NYSE:UBER) CEO said his company will accept crypto "at some point" in the future.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.