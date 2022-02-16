Colorado to accept a 'wide variety' of cryptos for tax payment - CoinDesk
Feb. 16, 2022 11:51 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDUBERBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Colorado will accept a "wide variety" of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), for tax payments by the end of the summer, Governor Jared Polis told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday.
- “For consumer convenience, we want to accept payment in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, just as we do in credit cards,” Polis highlighted.
- Meanwhile, the state is on the hunt for companies to handle digital asset transactions. “We don’t want to take the speculative risk of holding crypto, so we will be having a transactional layer there,” Polis added.
- Remember last year Polis hinted the idea of Colorado accepting cryptos for tax and other payments to the state.
- Looking at intra-day price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.1%) edges lower to $43.6K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD -1.1%) slides to $3K.
- Earlier in February, Uber's (NYSE:UBER) CEO said his company will accept crypto "at some point" in the future.