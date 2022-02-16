Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) has launched a review of its defense business that could open the door to enter further strategic partnerships, Reuters reports.

The company's board, led by former Deutsche Telekom chief Rene Obermann, is carrying out the review as part of a rotating study of Airbus businesses, but it is seen as a sign of growing independence from its government shareholders, according to the report, although any major changes would need the political backing of France and Germany.

No immediate decisions are expected, although Airbus reportedly could increase reliance on joint ventures or strategic partnerships to deliver on collaborative programs.

Airbus said earlier that it finalized a deal to sell seven A350 freighter aircraft to Singapore Airlines and five freighters to Etihad Airways.