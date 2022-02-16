Airbus reviewing defense strategy as pressures mount - Reuters

Feb. 16, 2022 11:57 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF)EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A350 XWB passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) has launched a review of its defense business that could open the door to enter further strategic partnerships, Reuters reports.

The company's board, led by former Deutsche Telekom chief Rene Obermann, is carrying out the review as part of a rotating study of Airbus businesses, but it is seen as a sign of growing independence from its government shareholders, according to the report, although any major changes would need the political backing of France and Germany.

No immediate decisions are expected, although Airbus reportedly could increase reliance on joint ventures or strategic partnerships to deliver on collaborative programs.

Airbus said earlier that it finalized a deal to sell seven A350 freighter aircraft to Singapore Airlines and five freighters to Etihad Airways.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.