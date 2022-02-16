Nu Skin stock rises on Q4 earnings beat, dividend boost and strong FY2022 outlook
Feb. 16, 2022 12:02 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NUS +8.4%) topped estimates in Q4 despite revenue dropped 10% Y/Y.
- The company raised quarterly dividend by 1.3%.
- Mainland China sales dropped 24% continue to be impacted by strict lockdowns and restrictions on in-person sales events and promotional activities. America +2%, EMEA -18%, Japan -14% and Southeast Asia/Pacific -9%.
- Gross margin rate up 120 bps to 75.2%.
- The company sees Q1 revenue in the range of $560M to $590M (-13% to -17% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $618.65M and EPS of $0.65 to $0.75 (-18% to -28% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $0.82.
- FY2022 revenue to be in the range of $2.66B to $2.77B (-1% to +3% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $2.69B (+0.55%); EPS of $4.05 to $4.45 vs. consensus of $4.06.
- CEO comment: "Looking ahead to 2022, we anticipate another year of growth as we continue our transformation toward becoming the world's leading integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. Our Nu Vision 2025 strategy, which we will introduce at our investor event later today, encompasses several key strategic imperatives to accelerate growth, including: our EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices; our affiliate-powered social commerce business model; and the expansion of our digital platform. We are confident in our plans as we work toward achieving our vision for the future."
- NUS stock has seen downside of ~8% over the period of six months.