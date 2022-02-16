Charles River Laboratories down 4% despite Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 16, 2022 12:11 PM ET
- Shares of Charles River Laboratories (CRL -4.4%) are struggling today even though the company posted Q4 2021 results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- The company also reaffirmed its 2022 guidance, including non-GAAP EPS estimate $11.50–$11.75.
- However, at least one Street analyst was unimpressed with the 2022 guidance. Though he is maintaining an outperform rating, Baird's Eric Coldwell said that the Q1 2022 guidance was light and came in below even its firm's Street-low forecast.
- "Today might be an opportunity to reinvolve aggressively in (CRL -4.4%)," he wrote.
- On a non-GAAP basis, net income of $128.4M in Q4 was a 5.2% increase from the prior-year period.
- Quarterly revenue of $905.1M was a 14.4% increase from Q4 2020.
