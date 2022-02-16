Genuine Parts Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:07 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.66B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.