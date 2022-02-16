Volta targets growth opportunities, sees Walgreen partnership growing

Feb. 16, 2022 12:12 PM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Bank of America weighed in on Volta Inc. (VLTA -2.8%) after meeting with management.

The firm noted that the recent Walgreens announcement of 1K chargers at 500 company-owned sites doubles the Volta pipeline with a pivot towards more DC oriented charging stations. Volta management tipped BofA that there could be further room to expand the partnership with a total of around 9K Walgreens store across the U.S.

Other notable callouts from BofA on Volta (NYSE:VLTA) centered on funding and M&A potential.

"After meaningful redemptions from the earlier SPAC process and with accelerating growth opportunities, management has been vocal about looking at additional financing: discussions stressed plans for non-dilutive debt with strong institutional interest & inbounds. There appears appetite for potential M&A, but priorities include organic stall buildout and building out the media & sales team with a clear focus on the revenue stack opportunities."

Shares of Volta (VLTA) are down 26% on a year-to-date basis to fall roughly in line with the rest of the EV sector. The company has not announced its Q4 earnings release date yet.

Read more about the Volta-Walgreens deal.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.