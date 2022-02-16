Volta targets growth opportunities, sees Walgreen partnership growing

Bank of America weighed in on Volta Inc. (VLTA -2.8%) after meeting with management.

The firm noted that the recent Walgreens announcement of 1K chargers at 500 company-owned sites doubles the Volta pipeline with a pivot towards more DC oriented charging stations. Volta management tipped BofA that there could be further room to expand the partnership with a total of around 9K Walgreens store across the U.S.

Other notable callouts from BofA on Volta (NYSE:VLTA) centered on funding and M&A potential.

"After meaningful redemptions from the earlier SPAC process and with accelerating growth opportunities, management has been vocal about looking at additional financing: discussions stressed plans for non-dilutive debt with strong institutional interest & inbounds. There appears appetite for potential M&A, but priorities include organic stall buildout and building out the media & sales team with a clear focus on the revenue stack opportunities."

Shares of Volta (VLTA) are down 26% on a year-to-date basis to fall roughly in line with the rest of the EV sector. The company has not announced its Q4 earnings release date yet.

