Angi stock sinks to 3-week low despite Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 16, 2022 12:12 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)IACBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Angi (ANGI -19.6%) stock sank to a 3-week low despite reporting Q4 results that topped Street expectations.
- Q4 operating loss increased to $28.9M while adj. EBITDA declined to -$3.3M (vs. $42M in year-ago period) due to higher selling and marketing expense, owing to consolidation under a single brand, which impacted search engine marketing efforts and continued investment in Angi.
- For the year ended Dec. 31, net cash from operations fell ~97% to $6.2M and free cash flow decreased to -$64M, from $135.9M a year ago, due to lower adj. EBITDA, higher capital expenditures and unfavorable working capital.
- ANGI majority shareholder IAC/InterActive (IAC -7.7%) also reported better-than-expected Q4 results. IAC owns 84.5% stake in Angi.