Frontline Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:12 PM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.7M (-37.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.