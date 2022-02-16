Redfin Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 vs. $0.11 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $598.78M vs. $244.52M year ago.
- Over the last 1 year, RDFN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.