Livent Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 vs. -$0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.48M (+29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTHM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.