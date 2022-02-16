Invesco Mortgage Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETInvesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.69M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.