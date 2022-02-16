Quidel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.32 (-51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $517.38M (-36.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QDEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.