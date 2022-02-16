Digital Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-80.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.