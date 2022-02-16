Keysight FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KEYS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.