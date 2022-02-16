Ventas Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $943.49M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.