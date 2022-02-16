La-Z-Boy slides to 52-week low after supply chain, COVID issues whack results

Feb. 16, 2022 12:25 PM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB -18.8%) slumped in Wednesday trading after the company reported FQ3 revenue and EPS short of analyst expectations. Shares tracked down to a new 52-week low of $29.04.

The company said a shortage of component parts, along with a record levels of COVID absenteeism in January and hiring challenges, contributed to the softer-than-anticipated quarter. Also of note, a 14-week COVID-related shutdown in Vietnam impacted dramatically impacted sales and profitability in the casegoods import business for a short period of time.

On Wall Street, Sidoti lowered its price target on LZB to $53 from $59.

During the earnings call, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) execs dived into some of the supply chain and labor strategies the company is enacting. Read the full LZB earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.