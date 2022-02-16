La-Z-Boy slides to 52-week low after supply chain, COVID issues whack results

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB -18.8%) slumped in Wednesday trading after the company reported FQ3 revenue and EPS short of analyst expectations. Shares tracked down to a new 52-week low of $29.04.

The company said a shortage of component parts, along with a record levels of COVID absenteeism in January and hiring challenges, contributed to the softer-than-anticipated quarter. Also of note, a 14-week COVID-related shutdown in Vietnam impacted dramatically impacted sales and profitability in the casegoods import business for a short period of time.

On Wall Street, Sidoti lowered its price target on LZB to $53 from $59.

During the earnings call, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) execs dived into some of the supply chain and labor strategies the company is enacting. Read the full LZB earnings call transcript.