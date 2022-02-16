Mirati price targets cut at Street firms following longer adagrasib review timeline
Feb. 16, 2022 1:15 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)AMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- At least two Street firms have cut price targets on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -15.1%) after the company Tuesday said its New Drug Application for its KRAS inhibitor adagrasib will get a standard 10-month review.
- Investors were hoping for an accelerated approval timeline of six months, which is what Amgen's (AMGN -1.0%) rival KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib) received. Lumakras won FDA approval in 2021.
- Both adagrasib and Lumakras are for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
- While JP Morgan is keeping its overweight rating, it's cutting its price target to $121 from $199 (~13% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- JonesTrading is keeping its buy rating, but is lowering its target to $165 from $300 (~54% upside).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners argues that adagrasib may be better than Lumakras.