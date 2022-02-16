Mirati price targets cut at Street firms following longer adagrasib review timeline

Feb. 16, 2022 1:15 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)AMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medical Illustration showing lung cancer or bronchial carcinoma. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • At least two Street firms have cut price targets on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -15.1%) after the company Tuesday said its New Drug Application for its KRAS inhibitor adagrasib will get a standard 10-month review.
  • Investors were hoping for an accelerated approval timeline of six months, which is what Amgen's (AMGN -1.0%) rival KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib) received. Lumakras won FDA approval in 2021.
  • Both adagrasib and Lumakras are for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
  • While JP Morgan is keeping its overweight rating, it's cutting its price target to $121 from $199 (~13% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • JonesTrading is keeping its buy rating, but is lowering its target to $165 from $300 (~54% upside).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners argues that adagrasib may be better than Lumakras.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.