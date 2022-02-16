Shake Shack Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 vs. -$0.03 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.25M (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.