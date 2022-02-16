All children aged five to 11 years in the U.K. will be offered Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine from April, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision follows the advice issued by the country’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

According to the JCVI guidance, two doses of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) pediatric vaccine should be made available for children aged five – 11 years with a gap of at least 12 weeks between the doses.

Announcing the decision, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The JCVI advice follows a thorough review by our independent medicines regulator, the MHRA, which approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine as safe and effective for children aged five to 11.”

“Children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19,” he added.

In the U.K., COVID-19 vaccines are already on offer in this age group for at-risk kids and those living with immunologically weaker people. According to Javid, the non-urgent offer will be extended to all children during April.

The country has lagged the U.S. and several neighboring EU nations in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for kids. Many EU states cleared COVID-19 vaccines for 5–11-year-olds in December.

So far, the U.S. has vaccinated about 10M kids with the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine after it was cleared by the FDA in October.