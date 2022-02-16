Yamana Gold Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $511.39M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.