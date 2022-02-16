Consolidated Edison Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ED has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.