Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -0.4%) and TransDigm (TDG +0.7%) are both upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform with respective $60 and $760 price targets at Wolfe Research, as the companies benefit from a robust recovery in global air travel.

Wolfe analyst Mike Maugeri forecasts double-digit growth in global narrowbody deliveries through 2024, and sees a fleet replacement need given a glut of aircraft around retirement age, and slower delivery rates leading up to and during the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain disruption and the 737 MAX grounding.

Maugeri sees Spirit Aero working through MAX de-stocking by year-end 2022 and Boeing ramping up rates late in 2022; "in short, we expect the same issues that plagued SPR over the last few years to ultimately work to its benefit through our forecast period."

On TransDigm, Maugeri expects an above average rate of fleet retirement over the next few years, but also for more aircraft to move out of the warranty period than will be retired, which creates an additional tailwind for the company.

"Don't buy Boeing, buy Spirit AeroSystems," Dhierin Bechai writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.