CommScope Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:37 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-71.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COMM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.