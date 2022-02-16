Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:38 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.17M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.