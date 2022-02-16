Cowen stock climbs after easy Q4 earnings beat, stock buyback, dividend boost
Feb. 16, 2022 12:39 PM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) stock rose 2.7% in midday trading on Wednesday after the investment firm boosted its dividend by 20% and Q4 results easily beat the average analyst estimate.
- Cowen (COWN) boosted its quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share from $0.10, payable on March 15.
- Q4 economic operating EPS of $2.77 topped the $1.90 consensus estimate while it fell from $4.58 in the year-ago period.
- The company's assets under management of $15.8B increased by $1.0B at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Tangible book value per share of $26.56 at Dec. 31, 2021 fell from $29.17 per share at Sept. 30, 2021.
- During the quarter, Cowen (COWN) repurchased a record $159.8M of its common stock, or 4.37M shares, under its existing share repurchase program. It also acquired $40.4M of stock as a result of net share settlements related to the vesting of equity awards, amounting to 1.06M shares. As of Feb. 15, the company has ~$43.5M available under the stock repurchase program.
- Q4 total revenue of $494.3M fell from $591.7M in Q4 2020. Investment banking revenue fell by $2.3M to $263.8M; brokerage revenue of $141.0M rose by $8.0M, and Q4 investment income fell by $84.7M to $12.5M.
- Q4 total expenses of $373.3M dropped from $400.4M a year ago. Compare Cowen's income sheet with previous quarters' results on the Financials tab.
- A Citizens Financial survey says relatively small-sized investment banks like Cowen (COWN) could benefit from a robust M&A market this year.