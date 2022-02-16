The Dept. of Defense is concerned that consolidation in the defense industry could be harmful to national security.

Consolidation in the 1990s "significantly reduced competition" for U.S-based prime contractors from 51 in 1993 to 5 now, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), according to a new report from the Defense Dept on Tuesday.

"Since the 1990s, the defense sector has consolidated substantially, transitioning from 51 to 5 aerospace and defense prime contractors," the Defense Dept said in the report. "As a result, DoD is increasingly reliant on a small number of contractors for critical defense capabilities. Consolidations that reduce required capability and capacity and the depth of competition would have serious consequences for national security."

The report highlighted the hypersonic weapon systems sector, which currently has only one prime contractor.

The Defense Dept. comments come after Lockheed Martin (LMT) abandoned its $4.4B purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) on Sunday night after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal on antitrust grounds last month.

The comments also follow the Biden administration's focus on competition following an executive order from the President in July focused on looking at current merger guidelines in different industries such as big tech and banking. Last month the U.S. Justice Department and FTC announced that they are asking for public comment on potential revisions to merger guidelines.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) CEO Greg Hayes acknowledged last month after the FTC sued to block the Aerojet/Lockheed deal that consolidation in the defense/aerospace sector is unlikely at this point.

"We understand the difficulty of getting deals done today in the defense space," Hayes, who's company Raytheon (RTX) was a critic of the AJRD/LMT combination, said in an interview on CNBC last month. "Probably further consolidation is not on the table in the near term."

