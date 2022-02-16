Charles River stock falls after Q4 results; Baird calls Q1 guidance 'light'

Chemist developing new medicine in laboratory

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL -2.6%) stock declined following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates, and a reaffirmed 2022 guidance.

Q4 total revenue increased ~14.4% Y/Y to $905.05M. The company said acquisitions contributed 5.9% to consolidated Q4 revenue growth. The divestiture of the Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) in October 2021 reduced reported revenue growth by 1.4%.

Revenue for the RMS segment grew 5.7% Y/Y to $165.6M. The impact of the RMS Japan divestiture reduced revenue by 7.2%. Q4 Revenue for the Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) segment increased 7.9% Y/Y to $534.1M. Manufacturing segment revenue rose 47.4% Y/Y to $205.3M.

Q4 non-GAAP net income rose 5.2% Y/Y to $128.4M. The increase was mainly driven by higher revenue and operating income, partially offset by a higher tax rate and net interest expense.

The company reaffirmed its 2022 Guidance:

Revenue growth, reported: expected between 13.0% and 15.0%. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $3.96B.

Non-GAAP EPS estimate in the range of $11.50 to $11.75. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $11.67.

GAAP EPS estimate range $9.20 – $9.45. Free cash flow ~$450M, Capital expenditures ~$360M.

1Q22 Outlook:

Reported and organic revenue growth YOY: Approaching 10% growth vs. 1Q21. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 is $947.65M.

The company said 1Q22 DSA revenue growth is expected to improve from 4Q21 level, offset by a lower RMS revenue growth rate reflecting the comparison to the strong start in China last year.

Non-GAAP EPS expected to increase at high-single-digit rate vs. $2.53 in 1Q21. Consensus EPS Estimate for Q1 is $2.77.

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell called the 1Q forecast as "light" and added that it came in below even its firm's Street-low forecast.

“Smart money knew this was likely, but it’s not good timing to have a relatively soft quarter," said Coldwell.

The analyst, however, kept his outperform rating.

